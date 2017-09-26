Please support falls platform

Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 | Posted by

THE Friends of Agnes Falls has called on the South Gippsland Shire Council to consider funding a cantilevered viewing platform at the reserve.

Presenting to the council meeting last Wednesday, the group’s secretary Kathy Whelan and vice president Peter Lee said the falls have been bringing people to the area for at least 100 years.

Ms Whelan said since the friends group was formed five years ago, a number of improvements have been completed at the park, including a new rotunda area and a new toilet block.

“There is great interest to have the cantilevered viewing platform built,” she said.

“People take risks and lean out over the barrier and risk dropping their cameras or climb over the barrier and risk themselves.

“It is a 59 metre drop, a person would come off second best if they fell.”

Ms Whelan said people miss out on seeing a lot of the falls because of the limitations of the current viewing area.

She said if built, the platform would include a mesh section, which would allow people to see directly under their feet, into the gorge.

“The falls is already a drawcard (for South Gippsland), the platform would make it a must see destination,” she said.

Mr Lee asked council to “forget the car park and paths” and to concentrate on making the viewing platform project happen.

He said if it was built, the park would be cemented as an internationally recognised destination.

Around 32,000 people visited Agnes Falls in 2016-17. At last estimation, the cost of the viewing platform was $450,000 with a 15 per cent contingency.

Platform please: visitors to the Agnes Falls Scenic Reserve would be able to get a better view of the falls, if a cantilevered viewing platform is built.

