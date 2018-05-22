Polaris dominates off-road vehicle market

AUSTRALIA’S number one off-road vehicle brand, Polaris Industries, continued its outstanding growth trajectory in April to be named market leader in Australia year to date 2018.

Coming off a dominant 2017 where it finished the year as Australia’s number one off-road vehicle brand, Polaris was again a clear market leader in April for the fourth consecutive time in four months so far this year.

In an ATV and side x side market which is now down 2.2 percent year to date, Polaris has grown sales by 2.2 percent versus the January to April period last year, a positive growth swing of 4.4 percent.

Boasting an industry leading range of 23 models with Roll-Over Protection Structures (ROPS), Polaris is dominant in the growing side x side market with 44 percent share of the utility side x side market year to date and 58.2 percent share of the sport side x side market.

Polaris dominates the big bore ATV market with 16 percent sales growth in a 551cc and above ATV market which is down 12 percent year to date.

The dominance of Polaris is pronounced in Victoria with 41.2 percent market share in April and 34 percent year to date.

“Whilst market conditions have softened somewhat, we are buoyed by our growth and the overwhelming consumer response to our industry-leading product range, particularly our 23 models with ROPS,” Polaris Australia country manager Alan Collins said.

“With the government set to extend its $20,000 instant asset write-off for small businesses and safety rebates continuing through WorkSafe Victoria for ATV users to transition to a side x side or Polaris ACE vehicle, we are confident the prospects for both the Australian off-road vehicle market and Polaris as a brand look bright for the remainder of 2018.”

Polaris is also seeing strong growth on the back of new 2018 models, including Ranger XP 1000 HD EPS and Sportsman 570 HD EPS, along with continued success of its unique single-seat, ROPS-equipped Polaris ACE and Polaris UTE ATV with a rear dump box.

“Mirroring the growth of Polaris off-road vehicle sales is the growth in genuine Polaris accessories, which offers literally hundreds of options for consumers to easily and quickly customise our vehicles to their own wishes,” Mr Collins said.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found online at polarisaustralia.com

Marriotts MPE in Leongatha stocks the Polaris range of vehicles and staff are willing to help you find out how a Polaris can benefit your business and lifestyle.