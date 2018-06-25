Monday, June 25th, 2018 | Posted by

Police seek sex offender

VICTORIA Police is seeking public assistance to locate registered sex offender Steven Powell.

The 27 year old is wanted by police for failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

Police have released an image of Powell in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information about his whereabouts.

Powell is described as being 175cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and an olive/tanned complexion.

He is known to frequent the Leongatha area.

Anyone who sights Powell is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

* Steven Powell.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25203

Posted by on Jun 25 2018. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added