Police seek sex offender

The 27 year old is wanted by police for failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

Police have released an image of Powell in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information about his whereabouts.

Powell is described as being 175cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and an olive/tanned complexion.

He is known to frequent the Leongatha area.

Anyone who sights Powell is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au