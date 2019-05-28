Police tackle family violence

UNDER THREAT: Police are putting more resources into addressing the scourge of family violence.

VICTORIA Police is putting a stronger focus on tackling family violence, with 12 extra specialist detectives to be sent to Gippsland.

The specially-trained police officers will add significant strength to a local constabulary that is putting more and more resources into the problem.

“We’re going through some training down here in relation to family violence. That’s one of our main priorities, because the impact is horrendous,” Senior Sgt Brad Steer said.

The officers will be shared across Eastern Region Division 5 – including our own local police service area of Bass Coast, which covers 4164 square kilometres.

The boost will also see one more Highway Patrol Officer deployed in the region, though there was no word as to whether they would be stationed in the Bass Coast PSA.

A police spokesperson said the “new family violence specialists will enable general duties officers to focus their efforts on other frontline policing tasks, responding to incidents and providing a highly visible police presence across the division”.

Further allocation announcements will be made in 2020 and 2021 as Victoria Police recruits, trains and deploys more than 3000 additional officers by April 2022.

One local family violence worker in Leongatha said she was “greatly supportive and appreciative of the additional” officers.

“The issue of family violence in our communities is extensive and concerning and only as a community and a collective of services can we begin to work to reduce the impact and prevalence of family violence in our communities,” she said.