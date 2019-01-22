Pool cools relieved swimmers

Happy days: swimmers having a cool reward at the Mirboo North Pool last Thursday were, from left, Gabby Buissink, Zoe Couper and Chloe Oakley.

MIRBOO North Pool is making a splash throughout the hot summer months, with plenty of activities to keep children entertained.

The idyllic pool grounds were full to the brim during early January scorchers, with some 500 splashers seeking solace during total fire days which saw mercuries reach into the forties. Annual, week long swim classes also concluded recently.

“The pool has certainly been a popular place to be during the heat waves a few weeks ago,” duty manager Lauren Redpath said.

“VicSwim conducted week long, fully funded swim classes that are generally divided up into three to four year olds and over 12s.

“Swimmers were instructed in basic swim strokes, safety, water familiarity, diving and how to rescue techniques.

“The pool is excited about its upcoming Australia Day party, kicking off from 9.30am.

“Nessie the inflatable jumping castle will be out for pool time fun.

“We’re also hosting our popular movie nights. The next event starts at 3pm, screening Ralph Breaks the Internet.

“Tickets are $5 per person and there will be food vans, fairy floss and pop corn. BYO rugs for a comfortable night of entertainment.”

Exciting times are in store for the Mirboo North Pool and community at large.

The pool was awarded a successful project for the State Government’s Pick My Project. A splash park with a budget of just under $200,000 will see interactive water experiences spurting from tunnels, jets and nozzles.

It will also provide all abilities access and is planned for free entry on designated seasons.

The $3.6 million refurbishment and commitment from South Gippsland Shire Council is still on-going.

The pool redevelopment is one of the largest capital works projects ever funded by council.

A council spokesperson said it is still in negotiations with prospective contractors for the delivery of the redevelopment.

It is anticipated the contract for works will be awarded in coming months, with construction scheduled to start after the Labour Day long weekend in March.