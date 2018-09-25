Pool reopening set for term four

THE Wonthaggi Primary School pool’s refurbishment is anticipated to be complete by term four.

After 15 years of use without a revamp and damage caused by vandals, the school launched into redevelop works.

A school council meeting will be held today (September 18) to decide what repairs will be prioritised and undertaken.

The quote to cover the costs is likely to be between $15,000 and $65,000.

There has been huge community support for the pool, with generations of students remembering their time at the school and learning to swim in the pool.

Fundraisers have been held, including a movie night.

“It has been really encouraging that local people are so willing to get behind this project,” school principal Wendy Bradley said.

“The pool is part of Wonthaggi’s history and we have received lots of support to maintain it. It is a valued community asset and is very well used by our students.”

Ms Bradley said the school may be looking to open the pool up to other local schools following the repairs.

The next fundraiser is the Kidz Mini Mudda.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 27, to coincide with the Bass Coast Children’s Expo.

Open to school age participants, the cost is $25 and registration closes on Monday, October 22.