Poowong Magpies fly home



AIRBORN: Mitch Cochrane takes flight to secure a mark for Poowong. The Magpies are in flying form heading into their big game against Longwarry this week.

Poowong used strong third and fourth quarters to outlast Nilma Darnum on Saturday.

The away side overwhelmed the Bombers with their ball pressure and presence in the contest, racing home to record a 29-point victory and book a qualifying final with Longwarry this week.

It was Nilma Darnum who started the most effectively, taking advantage of their chances with efficiency and kicking five straight in the first term.

Poowong also played positively, spreading the ball well and attacking with speed, but their four goals and one behind saw the home team take a five-point lead into quarter-time.

The Magpies turned up the heat in the second term however, applying strong pressure to the Bombers players, especially in the middle.

This saw the home team relinquish a lot of the possession and fail to create more than one scoring shot, which they kicked for a behind.

Poowong booted three for the term, with Hazendonk making his presence felt up front, and took a 44-31 lead into the main break.

The away side continued their momentum in the third quarter and blew the game open.

The play of Sullivan and Doria was tearing the home team to shreds, with their pace and efficiency with the ball a huge key to their third term push.

Hazendonk tool advantage of this up front for the side, and while the Bombers did manage to kick three majors, the Magpies’ four goals and four behinds saw them take a 72-49 lead into the final break.

The fourth quarter was much of the same for the Magpies, who had well and truly gained control of the game.

Hazendonk kicked the remainder of his five goals for the game, and the side held the Bombers to just two majors in the quarter, winning the matchup 91-62.

The third placed Magpies will take on second spot Longwarry away from home this week in the qualifying final.