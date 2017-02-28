Poowong pool closed for the season

THE Poowong Pool will be closed for the last two weeks of the season following an investigation into the causes of a significant loss of water.

While the pool had been losing some water for the whole season, the volume of water being lost has escalated significantly in the last week.

South Gippsland Shire Council staff and contractors worked overnight at the pool last week to rectify the problem but they will need to undertake more extensive investigation work to isolate and then rectify the issue.

Council’s community strengthening coordinator Ned Dennis said it was disappointing the pool needed to be closed just before the end of the season, but it was necessary to ensure the pool was protected from further damage.

“The greatest risk at this stage is that the water being lost compromises the integrity of the shell of the swimming pool,” he said.

“It is unfortunate the community will not have access to the Poowong Pool over the next two weeks but staff and contractors have been doing everything they can to remedy the issue.

“We could not have kept individuals using the pool without risking further damage and experiencing high levels of water loss.

“Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause users but the closure will ensure we can repair the pool for future use.”

People who have bought season passes for the Poowong Pool may use the passes at any of the Korumburra, Mirboo North and Foster outdoor pools. People will still have access to the other South Gippsland outdoor pools until the end of season on March 13, 2017.