Port toasts mew $5m pub



MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT: Jason and Rebecca Bingham are well advanced with plans for a $5m building project at the site of the former Port Albert hotel. well advanced with plans for a $5m building project at the site of the former Port Albert hotel.

IT’S TAKEN five years for someone to step up, but finally plans are underway for a new pub to be built at Port Albert.

In February 2014, history went up in flames when the oldest hotel in Victoria burnt to the ground.

Residents and tourists alike were shocked to see the Port Pub, which was established in 1841, razed despite the efforts of crews from 16 fire tenders who battled the blaze.

Now it seems the wait for a new pub is over.

Jason and Rebecca Bingham, who bought the old pub site and the remaining hotel rooms in 2016, have now submitted plans for a $5m rebuild project.

The plans now before Wellington Shire Council call for a new hotel, more motel units and shops.

Mr Bingham said they were looking to break up the project into three stages and were hoping to start stage one early next year.

“That will be to build the hotel at a cost of around $1.2m,” Mr Bingham said.

“It will be a two storey open plan building which can be closed off in sections to accommodate functions.

“Upstairs will also have a bar and dining area with spectacular views of Port Albert waterways. This area is planned to provide divided off areas to cater for functions.”

Mr Bingham said stage two would see another 29 motel units built, followed by stage three of two shops and two more units.

Letters have now gone out to adjacent landholders advising them about the plans.

“We now have to wait for that process to be completed. In the meantime we have a lot of work to do,” Mr Bingham said.

He wants people to come and stay and enjoy Port Albert, not just drive through it on their way to somewhere else.