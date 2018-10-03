Power celebrates 2018 season
WONTHAGGI Power Football Netball Club ended its 2018 with a presentation night on Thursday, September 27.
The event was celebrated at San Remo’s Silverwater Resort.
Around 120 people attended.
The club took the opportunity to congratulate its players, committee and members who produced another successful year.
This year, the netballers starred with four teams entering the finals series.
B Grade made the semi finals, whilst C Grade, U17s and U13s all made appearances in the preliminary finals.
B Grade: from left, coach Carmel Birkett congratulated most consistent Courtney Brann, runner up best and fairest and Club Person of the Year recipient Jo Duscher, best and fairest Carley Gilliland and coach’s award recipient Cassidy Bowman.
Reserves: from left, coach Tom Wells presented awards to runner up best and fairest Mitch Davey, best and fairest Ben Walsh, coach’s trophy recipient Caleb Boucher and most improved Darcy Tiziani.
Dedicated: from left, Wonthaggi Power Football Club president Peter Liddle presented Russell Matthews with the Club Person of the Year Award and a life membership to Mal Lindsay.
A Grade: coach Fiona Cengia (second right) congratulated, from left, sportsmanship award recipient Ally Cengia, most consistent Chelsea Bowman, best and fairest Courtney Blair and runner up best and fairest Alyce Wylie.
Seniors: coach Stuart Gilmour (second left) presented awards to, from left, coach’s award recipient Lachie Jones, best and fairest Aiden Lindsay and runner up best and fairest Jordan Staley.
C Grade: from left, coach Jo Duscher congratulated best and fairest Zoe Lowe, coach’s award recipient Sarah Shaw, most consistent Kealey Carew and runner up best and fairest Whitney Anderson.
Great season: Josh and Ellie Bates received rising star awards.
