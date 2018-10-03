Posted by brad

Power celebrates 2018 season

WONTHAGGI Power Football Netball Club ended its 2018 with a presentation night on Thursday, September 27.

The event was celebrated at San Remo’s Silverwater Resort.

Around 120 people attended.

The club took the opportunity to congratulate its players, committee and members who produced another successful year.

This year, the netballers starred with four teams entering the finals series.

B Grade made the semi finals, whilst C Grade, U17s and U13s all made appearances in the preliminary finals.

Great season: Josh and Ellie Bates received rising star awards.