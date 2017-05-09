Power lifts intensity

WONTHAGGI’S season is firmly back on track after recording a hard working 42 point victory over Bairnsdale.

The win makes it two on the trot for Wonthaggi. It next faces a big challenge after the interleague break, when it journeys to Maffra to take on the Eagles which suffered an upset loss at the hands of Warragul on the weekend.

Co-captain Michael Kelly was playing his 100th game on the weekend and he had a special banner and was chaired off the ground.

The opening term saw Wonthaggi kick into a slight breeze towards the town end with periods of rain making conditions a bit slippery.

The Power defenders were able to contain the Redlegs to just two goals as it had the advantage while Wonthaggi added three goals, one to Tom Davey, to lead by five points; 3.2 to 2.3 at quarter time.

The Power was handling the ball well in the conditions with defenders running off half back and forwards locking the ball in.

Wonthaggi’s midfield lead by Kane McCarthy and Aidan Lindsay were playing good footy. McCarthy showed great physical strength at the stoppages while Lindsay has strung together two excellent games in a row.

The Power kicked four goals in term two to Bairsndale’s two and at half time it was Wonthaggi 7.5.47 to Bairnsdale’s 4.3.27.

Such was the strength of Wonthaggi’s defence that in the second half Bairnsdale could kick just one goal. Shannon Bray off half back was running well and taking intercept marks, showing especially good skills in damp conditions. Jarrod Membrey too was also hard to get past at half back as Bairnsdale found it hard to get it into the forward 50.

Bairnsdale’s star forward Damian Cupido, who booted two for the day, was forced up the ground to try to get into the contest. He was generally well held by Power defender Pat Ryan.

The Redlegs managed a goal very early on in the third term but failed to score a major for the rest of the game.

Wonthaggi managed another two in the third and three in the last to Bairnsdale’s no score to take out the solid win.

Dom O’Connor proved to be a real target up forward for Power, taking strong marks out in front and converting three goals.

Eli Richards and Tom Davey were two other forwards to do well, providing a lot of forward pressure, locking the ball in. Davey finished with three goals.