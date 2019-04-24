Power up over Parrots

ANCHORED DOWN: ruckman Josh Hastings tried to pull away from his Wonthaggi opponents on Friday.

WONTHAGGI caused an upset over the reigning premiers Leongatha in the special Good Friday match.

The Power ran out narrow winners 9.10.64 to Leongatha 7.8.50 to give its season some early impetus.

Wonthaggi had been very disappointing the week before at Morwell but came out with intent this week at home to claim a major scalp.

In the only other Gippsland League match on the weekend Maffra smashed Sale to the tune of 74 points, winning15.12.102 to 4.4.28.

The Power was able to set up its win with an excellent first quarter. It managed to score two goals into a pretty strong breeze while Leongatha could only manage three with it kicking towards the town end.

Leongatha went into the game without the injured Borschmann and Mackie while Lloyd was unavailable. This cleared the way for two first gamers in Josh Hastings and Tom Vanderkolk while Luke Bowman was back in.

The Wonthaggi recreation reserve was in magnificent condition for the game and is one of the best grounds to play in Gippsland.

Tom Harley scored first for the Power at the three minute mark before Jack Ginnane scored a major for the Parrots 11 minutes in. Tom Harley with a mark and soon over to Toma Huther saw the Power in front. Then Cade Maskell marked and goaled and it was two goals apiece.

The Parrots got its nose in front when it scored a goal through Cam Olden just into time on.

At quarter time it was Leongatha narrowly 3.1.19 to Wonthaggi 2.2.14.

Leongatha attacked hard early in the second with only behinds the reward before Wonthaggi’s Jakeb Thomas goaled after a solid mark 14 minutes in. Toma Huther marked and goaled a minute later; the Power ruckman putting in a dominant display. The Power had its head up and was full of confidence attacking hard with another goal to Ben Eddy while the Parrots were held goalless.

Leongatha was working hard however with its tackle count 31-14 over the Power in the first half, centre clearances were 14-9 in Power’s favour but the second quarter saw clearances four each. Inside 50’s were basically even as too were contested possessions.

At half time it was the Power 5.4.34 to the Parrots 3.2.20.

The Parrots came out firing in the third and dominated early play with a Chris Dunne goal at the five minute mark. Dunne missed a second before Brodie Easton converted truly for the Greens. Another goal for Dunne at the 20 minute mark and it was three unanswered so far.

Wonthaggi was to get its only third quarter goal with a Tom Harley major approaching time on.

It was Wonthaggi just in front at the last change 6.7.43 to Leongatha 6.6.42 but importantly the Power had the favoured end coming up.

Again desperate play by both sides denied major chances with plenty of rushed behinds. It wasn’t until the 17 minute mark when Ben Eddy goaled for Wonthaggi. Approaching time-on Lachlan Jones scored another for the Power followed a minute later by one to Toma Huther and it was a memorable Wonthaggi win.

Chris Dunne scored Leongatha’s only one deep into time-on with a mark and a goal but honours were with the Power, winning 9.10.64 to Leongatha 7.8 50.

Wonthaggi proved ladder positions don’t matter when these two teams play. Its ruckman Toma Huther dominated all day, new player Mitchell Hayes and Aidan Lindsay did excellent in the midfield with Steven Scott at full back also strong.

For Leongatha Chris Verboon was easily best at centre half back, Sean Westaway was also solid in defence and Cam Olden was busy but the midfield was generally beaten this week by the Power.

Leongatha has a week off before hosting Warragul while Wonthaggi is away to Moe, also on May 4.