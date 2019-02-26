Powlett campdraft raises $13000

Big grins: from left, Amity McInnes, Charlie Adams, Laney Towns, Zoe Adams, Ellie Bowman and Matilda Reeves watched horses and riders compete from the shade of a truck last Sunday at the Powlett River Campdraft.

THE annual Powlett River Campdraft was held on the weekend with over 700 runs plus finals.

With good prize money and awards to be won, competitors from all over Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales were rolling in with their trucks and floats from early Friday morning.

This year marked the 23rd campdraft on the property owned by Alan and Leanne Mitchell. Over these 23 years, The Mitchells have generously offered their land and supplied cattle off the property, free of charge.

Powlett River Downs Campdrafting president, Glen Park from Fish Creek, said they were also fortunate enough to receive donated cattle from long time donors, the Jelbart family, that contributed 600 head of cattle for the event. Mr Park also thanked the Mabin family and John Scott for additional donated cattle.

The first event on Saturday morning was the Russel Scott Memorial novice draft with Russell Lawerence judging. Michael Hiscock on Bewick achieved a total of 181 with Tanya Rand on Donari and Bonnie Hiscock on Davey hot on his heels taking an equal second place with 177.

The Max and Barb Jelbart Memorial open draft was up next with Michael Hiscock taking the judges position. Vickie Hiscock on Steph accomplished a score of 179, with Peter Brody on Lolly and Ben Stockdale on Comedian with an equal place of 178.

Eric Joosten took the judges seat for the kids run. In the Under 17; Trinity McInnes on Action won on a 176, after a run off with Lane Bowman on Jet on a 164. Katie Calder on her horse Settler came in third.

Next was the Under 13; Nick Rand on Kite with a 84 took the blue ribbon with brother Cooper Rand on Arygale coming second.

Sunday morning saw Tristan Holz judge 180 odd competitors in the Vince McRae Memorial Campdraft. Darren Towns on Tiffany won with a 173 with Mark Ruff on Sue following with 171. Young Angus O’Loughlin on Statment, Trinity McInnes on Calypso and Lachie Bowman coming equal third with 170.

The Powlett River Downs Open event saw Lachie Bowman taking the judges seat. Peter Broddy on Lolly was able to take the lead on the last run for the weekend to win outright with a 179, Jim Hiscock on Conspiracy and Matt Holz on Tammy came equal second with 172.

“There are a lot of people we’d like to thank for their support – these businesses in Wonthgagi; Mitre 10, Landmark, Murray Goulburn, Auto Barn, local stock agents; local livestock carriers Gavin Furness and Peter Brown; Ryan Bricks from Ryan’s Transport and Wonthaggi Pony Club for catering” Mr Park said.

The support of the community has allowed the not-for-profit campdraft to raise $13,000 via entry fees and sponsorship, which they have then donated amongst various causes.

“Some of it went to Loch School, in the past we’ve bought a palliative bed for Leongatha hospital. The donations go back into the local communities,” Mr Park said.

On Saturday night $1000 was raised through the sale of raffle tickets. Prizes consisted of tools, feed and an abundance of valuable equipment and gear.