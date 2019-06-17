Posted by brad

Praise for Saputo opening price

Leongatha South dairy farmers Callum, Janine and Chris Moscript have toasted Saputo’s opening price for milk.

LOCAL dairy farmers have been buoyed by Saputo’s opening average milk price of $6.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Leongatha South dairy farmer Chris Moscript said the record opening price was “very pleasing”.

“It makes up for the years we’ve been battling. It will allow us to do a lot of the things you put on the backburner – a lot of the extra things that make your job easier,” he said.

“There’s a lot of farms that will be able to spend a bit more money and catching up on a lot of bills.”

Chris’ son Callum believed the increased price was “an investment in the local community”.

Chris agreed: “You put more into the local economy and the town just flourishes.”

“It’s nice to know what you’re getting paid straight up and not have to guess. You can run your budget with more confidence.”

Chris said other dairy farmers he’d spoken to were also happy with the price.

“It’s provided a positive spark,” he said.

In a statement last week, a Saputo spokesperson said: “SDA is pleased to be able to offer a strong opening price which reflects improving export market conditions that are expected to continue in the coming year.”

“There will also be a step up to the farmgate milk price for the 2018-19 season for all SDA suppliers in the Southern Milk Region, increasing the average price to $6.15 per kilogram milk solids.

“From 1 July 2019, SDA will also introduce a single pricing structure and quality standard for all suppliers in the Southern Milk Region which aims to promote simplicity, transparency and fairness for all suppliers.

“This simple pricing structure moves away from individual monthly pricing, with two prices covering August to December and January to July respectively, better enabling suppliers to operate their farms.”

The spokesperson said that through its “new quality standard, SDA will be able to help suppliers recognise and resolve potential milk production issues faster, which aligns with the company’s commitment to producing premium products using only the highest quality milk.

“SDA believes the combination of a strong opening price paired with a simple, fair pricing structure and quality standard will help suppliers plan for the year ahead with added certainty and confidence.”