Premiership team reminisce on marathon cricket match

THE former Outtrim Kongwak premiership A Grade cricket team celebrated its 40 year reunion recently.

The team took out the premiership against Dalyston in the 1976/77 season, following what is believed to be a record breaking five day match – the match was called off three times due to rain.

Outtrim Kongwak fought its way into the grand final after unexpectedly dethroning the premiership favourite Ventnor.

After two days, Dalyston had settled with a total of 229. Outtrim Kongwak closed the day after 37 overs and was 1/44.

Rain forced little play, and at the end of day four, Outtrim Kongwak had only added 59 more runs and lost two wickets, totalling 3/103.

The cliff-hanger was decided on the fifth day, with Outtrim Kongwak winning by one run. The final score was Dalyston 229 to Outtrim Kongwak 9/230.

The man of the match was Elwyn Matthews, who made 51 runs and claimed 3/59. However, the star bowler was captain William Anderson, who took 4/70.

Good batting was also showcased by Warrick Hayes, Barry Thomas and vice captain Les White, who made more than 30 runs each.

Memories and laughs were shared at the reunion, which was held at the Austral Hotel in Korumburra.