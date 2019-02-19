Posted by brad

Prices continue to ease

Behind the scenes: Yinnar’s Lynne Cook and Helena Wilson of Korumburra inspected sales at last Thursday’s Leongatha VLE Store Sale. Helena lives on 12 acres and is involved in logistics and cattle trucks for VLE. Lynne farms cows, calves and bullocks, noting prices slightly down at the moment.

Auctions: all the action from Phelan and Henderson and Co during their annual draft of Yarram area breeders and weaners at VLE’s Store Sale, last Thursday.

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association

AGENTS yarded a reduced yarding of 1650 cattle, consisting 1085 steers, 535 heifers, 25 cows and calves.

The quality of the yarding was generally good with some annual feature drafts of weaners being offered.

Prices improved across the board for most grades of cattle by $30 to $50 and more in places.

Local graziers captured a large pecentage of the steer offering along with the regular feedlot buyers who also opperated strongly in the heifer section.

Thursday, February 14

Steers: B. & J. Daken, 4 Angus, 2½yo, 622kg, 2.55c, $1590; J. Bickley, 8 Angus, 18mths, 485kg, 2.92c, $1420; Peter Macphail, 26 Angus, 2yo, 455kg, 2.85c, $1297; McRae Past, 15 Angus, 18mths, 429kg, 2.98c, $1280; McRae Past, 13 Angus, 410kg, 2.87c, $1180; C.W. Littlejohn, 15 Angus, 16mths, 389kg, 3.13c, $1220; G. & G. Thompson, 11 Angus, 14mths, 419kg, 2.72c, $1140; G. & G. Thompson, 9 Char, 14mths, 380kg, 2.89c, $1100; Kelmar Services, 12 Angus, 16mths, 392kg, 2.80c, $1100; P., N. & D. Moore, 95 Ang/BB, 11mths, 350kg, 2.90c, $1020; G. Belcher, 15 Hfd, 11mths, 351kg, 3.18c, $1115; C. & Y. Connley, 14 Hfd, 10mths, 342kg, 3.01c, $1030; Golden Gully Farms, 10 Angus, 10mths, 341kg, 2.72c, $930; C. & D. Polatsidis, 10 Angus, 10mths, 325kg, 2.92c, $950; T. Vening, 10 Sim/Red Ang X, 12mths, 379kg, 2.85c, $1080; A. & P. Aitken, 6 Lim, 11mths, 354kg, 2.68c, $950; Jamie Calvert, 11 Red Ang/Gelc X, 7mths, 278kg, 3.06c, $850; D. & K. Belcher, 30 Hfd, 10mths, 261kg, 2.88c, $752; G. & L. Simmons, 41 Hfd, 10mths, 260kg, 2.91c, $757; D. Wilson, 5 Fries, 15mths, 415kg, 1.71c, $710; R. & L. Cope, 14 Fries, 15mths, 411kg, 1.80c, $740.

Heifers: G. & G. Thompson, 10 Char, 14mths, 388kg, 237c, $920; French Island Past, 13 Ang, 14mths, 342kg, 2.57c, $880; Mrs J. Edebohls, 13 Ang, 14mths, 348kg, 2.44c, $850; B. & J. Dunbar, 48 Ang/BB, 11mths, 324kg 2.47c, $800; B. & G. Daken, 12 Ang, 11mths, 324kg, 2.43c, $790; C. & D. Polatsidis, 6 Ang, 10mths, 320kg, 2.53c, $810; Katelea Pastoral, 26 Ang, 10mths, 304kg, 2.66c, $810; T. Vening, 16 Red Ang/Sim X, 12mths, 349kg, 2.61c, $910.

Cows & Calves: G. Sas, 10 Xbred, $1400.