Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 | Posted by

Prices ease for the first sale of the year

Yarram stalwarts: Brian Rodwell and David Phelan noted good price started off Thursday’s Leongatha VLE Store sale day. The sales started 30 minutes late due to scale breakdowns but nonetheless about 4000 cattle were on offer.

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association
The first store for 2019 drew a very large penning of 3360 for the first sale of the year.
There were 2250 steers, 1100 heifers, 30 cows and calves and 25 springers yarded in a mixed quality yarding which once again including a large number of cattle from East Gippsland.
Overall the market was easier for most grades of cattle but there was some exceptional pens of quality Angus weaner and grown steers that sold to equal rates to the pre Christmas sales.
There were a couple of the regular feedlot buyers operating but at reduced rates and with minimal outside buyer interest most of the cattle found new homes in South Gippsland .
The next sale will be held on Thursday, January 31.
Thursday, January 17
Steers: P. Linkie, 27 Angus, 2yo, 550kg @ 2.90, $1595; J. Wood, 29 Angus, 2yo, 560kg @ 2.82, $1580; F. Albenese, 22 Angus, 16mth, 471kg @ 3.18, $1500; B. & A. Gill, 19 Angus, 16mth, 437kg @ 2.86, $1250; O’Loughlin Past, 29 Angus, 16mth, 401kg @ 2.86, $1145; P. & A. Chisholm, 17 Angus, 16mth, 417kg @ 3.18, $1330; J. & G. Coleman, 17 Angus, 16mth, 295kg @ 3.11, $1230; S. & B. McConnachie, 10 AA & BB, 16mth, 445kg @ 2.89, $1290; Jilliby, 15 Angus, 16mth, 434kg @ 2.94, $1280; A. & C. O’Mara, 20 Angus, 13mth, 349kg @ 3.32, $1160; F. Albanese, 21 Angus, 13mth, 360kg @ 2.80, $1010; Trandara, 22 Angus, 13mth, 350kg @ 3.02, $1060; S. & I. Missen, 16 Angus, 13mth, 340kg @ 3.08, $1050; M. Breen, 34 Angus, 13mth, 330kg @ $1020; P. Chisholm, 17 Angus, 13mth, 345kg @ 3.33, $1150; McLeod P/ship, 19 Angus, 10mth, 394kg @ 2.92, $1150; B. & T. Brusamarello, 31 Angus, 10mth, 350kg @ 2.99, $1045; P.G. Allitt, 17 Angus, 10mth, 298kg @ 2.84, $845; Robinson / Hasthorpe, 17 Char X, 13mth, 414kg @ 2.60, $1080; G. & G. Thompson, 10 Char X, 13mth, 412kg @ 2.59, $1070; M. & M. Stephens, 13 Limo X, 13mth, 330kg @ 3.06, $1010; P. & B. Ruby, 11 Char/Ang X, 12mth, 376kg @ 2.69, $1010; L. & V. McLeod, 36 AA/FF X, 20mth, 517kg @ 2.15, $1110; Jilliby, 8 Fries, 20mth, 529kg @ 1.92, $1020; D. Batten, 7 Fries, 20mth, 447kg @ 1.87, $840; R. Affleck, 16 Fries, 20mth, 420kg @ 1.85, $780.
Heifers: Bulleondarra, 7 BB, 20mth, 447kg @ 2.57, $1150; Hengstberger & Lloyd, 13 BB, 20mth, 410kg @ 2.63, $1080; S. Richards, 5 Angus, 20mth, 389kg @ 2.59, $1010; Malajule, 12 Angus, 16mth, 363kg @ 2.64, $960; A. & C. O’Mara, 18 Angus, 16mth, 372kg @ 2.52, $940; Meringo Past, 140 Ang/BB, 16mth, 315kg @ 2.77, $872; Hengstberger & Lloyd, 78 Hfd, 16mth, 371kg @ 2.53, $940; P. & B. Ruby, 13 Char/Ang X, 12mth, 360kg @ 2.67, $960; Robinson & Hasthorpe, 38 Char X, 13mth, 347kg @ 2.68, $930; M. & M. Stephens, 13 Limo, 13mth, 301kg @ 2.92, $880.
Cows & Calves: E. Higgins, 23 x 23 Angus X, mixed ages, $1130; J. Spencer, 19 Angus springers, 1st, 2nd & 3rd calvers, $1300.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27256

Posted by on Jan 23 2019. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added