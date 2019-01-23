Posted by brad

Prices ease for the first sale of the year

Yarram stalwarts: Brian Rodwell and David Phelan noted good price started off Thursday’s Leongatha VLE Store sale day. The sales started 30 minutes late due to scale breakdowns but nonetheless about 4000 cattle were on offer.

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association

The first store for 2019 drew a very large penning of 3360 for the first sale of the year.

There were 2250 steers, 1100 heifers, 30 cows and calves and 25 springers yarded in a mixed quality yarding which once again including a large number of cattle from East Gippsland.

Overall the market was easier for most grades of cattle but there was some exceptional pens of quality Angus weaner and grown steers that sold to equal rates to the pre Christmas sales.

There were a couple of the regular feedlot buyers operating but at reduced rates and with minimal outside buyer interest most of the cattle found new homes in South Gippsland .

The next sale will be held on Thursday, January 31.

Thursday, January 17

Steers: P. Linkie, 27 Angus, 2yo, 550kg @ 2.90, $1595; J. Wood, 29 Angus, 2yo, 560kg @ 2.82, $1580; F. Albenese, 22 Angus, 16mth, 471kg @ 3.18, $1500; B. & A. Gill, 19 Angus, 16mth, 437kg @ 2.86, $1250; O’Loughlin Past, 29 Angus, 16mth, 401kg @ 2.86, $1145; P. & A. Chisholm, 17 Angus, 16mth, 417kg @ 3.18, $1330; J. & G. Coleman, 17 Angus, 16mth, 295kg @ 3.11, $1230; S. & B. McConnachie, 10 AA & BB, 16mth, 445kg @ 2.89, $1290; Jilliby, 15 Angus, 16mth, 434kg @ 2.94, $1280; A. & C. O’Mara, 20 Angus, 13mth, 349kg @ 3.32, $1160; F. Albanese, 21 Angus, 13mth, 360kg @ 2.80, $1010; Trandara, 22 Angus, 13mth, 350kg @ 3.02, $1060; S. & I. Missen, 16 Angus, 13mth, 340kg @ 3.08, $1050; M. Breen, 34 Angus, 13mth, 330kg @ $1020; P. Chisholm, 17 Angus, 13mth, 345kg @ 3.33, $1150; McLeod P/ship, 19 Angus, 10mth, 394kg @ 2.92, $1150; B. & T. Brusamarello, 31 Angus, 10mth, 350kg @ 2.99, $1045; P.G. Allitt, 17 Angus, 10mth, 298kg @ 2.84, $845; Robinson / Hasthorpe, 17 Char X, 13mth, 414kg @ 2.60, $1080; G. & G. Thompson, 10 Char X, 13mth, 412kg @ 2.59, $1070; M. & M. Stephens, 13 Limo X, 13mth, 330kg @ 3.06, $1010; P. & B. Ruby, 11 Char/Ang X, 12mth, 376kg @ 2.69, $1010; L. & V. McLeod, 36 AA/FF X, 20mth, 517kg @ 2.15, $1110; Jilliby, 8 Fries, 20mth, 529kg @ 1.92, $1020; D. Batten, 7 Fries, 20mth, 447kg @ 1.87, $840; R. Affleck, 16 Fries, 20mth, 420kg @ 1.85, $780.

Heifers: Bulleondarra, 7 BB, 20mth, 447kg @ 2.57, $1150; Hengstberger & Lloyd, 13 BB, 20mth, 410kg @ 2.63, $1080; S. Richards, 5 Angus, 20mth, 389kg @ 2.59, $1010; Malajule, 12 Angus, 16mth, 363kg @ 2.64, $960; A. & C. O’Mara, 18 Angus, 16mth, 372kg @ 2.52, $940; Meringo Past, 140 Ang/BB, 16mth, 315kg @ 2.77, $872; Hengstberger & Lloyd, 78 Hfd, 16mth, 371kg @ 2.53, $940; P. & B. Ruby, 13 Char/Ang X, 12mth, 360kg @ 2.67, $960; Robinson & Hasthorpe, 38 Char X, 13mth, 347kg @ 2.68, $930; M. & M. Stephens, 13 Limo, 13mth, 301kg @ 2.92, $880.

Cows & Calves: E. Higgins, 23 x 23 Angus X, mixed ages, $1130; J. Spencer, 19 Angus springers, 1st, 2nd & 3rd calvers, $1300.