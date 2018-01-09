Prices fall with yarding

There were approximately 570 export and 200 young cattle penned representing a decrease of 1000 head from the last sale of 2017.

The usual buying group was present but not all operating fully in a sale which struggled to find any traction.

Quality was fair with the grown cattle consisting of mostly Friesian and crossbred manufacturing steers while the young run held a small proportion of trade suitable lots.

The limited selection of trade cattle sold firm while the secondary lots sold to little competition from processors with restockers picking up the slack.

The handful of grown steers and bullocks sold to solid demand while a better supply of dairy and crossbred manufacturing steers lifted 8c to 14c/kg.

Cows sold to softer demand with prices back 6c to 10c/kg for most. Heavy weight bulls were off 3c for the better shaped lots and 9c/kg for the dairy lots.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 280c to 303c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade made between 250c and 282c/kg.

Grown steers and bullocks sold between 265c and 271c/kg. Heavy weight dairy manufacturing steers made from 236c to 258c with the crossbred portion from 247c to 267c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows sold from 170c to 216c/kg. Heavy weight cows made mostly between 206c and 235c/kg.

The better shaped heavy weight bulls sold between 235c and 275c with the dairy lots between 212c and 248c/kg..

The next sale draw – January 10:

1. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 2. SEJ, 3. Rodwells, 4. Elders, 5. Alex Scott & Staff, 6. Landmark.

Sheep Sale Wednesday, January 10 at 12pm.