Prices increase for trade cattle

There were approximately 1000 export and 350 young cattle penned, representing an increase of 28 head week on week.

A new order joined the regular buying group but not all were operating fully in a dearer market.

Quality improved in the trade run, while the bullocks were fairly mixed and there were fewer cows on offer. The vealers were mostly lacking finish and sold firm.

Yearling trade steers improved 13c/kg for a limited selection. Yearling heifers to the trade lifted 6c/kg and more on some sales following an improvement in quality.

The better finished grown steers and bullocks improved 5c to 7c, while the secondary lines gained 10c to 17c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers showing good finish lifted 8c/kg. Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers improved 11c with the crossbred portion increasing 14c/kg.

Cows sold mostly 10c to 20c dearer and the best lots broke the 500c/kg carcase weight mark for the first time this year. Better shaped heavy bulls lifted slightly, while dairy lots gained 20c/kg.

Vealers sold mostly from 260c to 323c/kg. Yearling trade steers made from 285c to 312c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold from 269c to 315c/kg.

Grown steers made from 296c to 317c/kg. Bullocks sold from 305c to 318c/kg. Heavy heifers made from 250c and 282c/kg.

Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers sold from 240c to 269c, with the crossbred portion making between 272c and 311c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 160c to 220c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 212c to 255c, after a top of 277c/kg. Better shaped heavy bulls made between 230c and 253c, with the dairy lots making between 222c and 240c/kg..

The next sale draw – July 25: 1. Elders, 2. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 3. Landmark, 4. Rodwells, 5. Alex Scott & Staff, 6. SEJ.