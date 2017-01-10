Posted by brad

Prints, paintings to make impact

ART tinged with humour and a feeling of the absurd will be available to appreciate at Gecko Studio Gallery, Fish Creek, from this Sunday, January 15.

Prints and Paintings – Geoffrey Ricardo – January 15 to February 18, 2017, opens this Sunday at 2pm.

Drawing on a heritage of Surrealism and figurative expressionism, Ricardo explores personal and broader issues.

Ricardo has quite a name in the Melbourne art scene with his distinctive images and is amazingly prolific.

He will be at the opening of his exhibition at Gecko as he manages a little time off from his latest large project: being awarded the public art commission to create a series of works along the new Kororoit Creek Shared Trail.

Ricardo’s work, A Strange Trail of Beasts, Spirits and Guardians, will be a key feature along the 7.5km trail which will eventually connect from Geelong Road to Cherry Lake and Millers Road.

The work will be revealed when phases two and three of the trail open to the public in July 2017.

Of his work, Ricardo simply said, “I make stuff”.

The gallery’s Michel Lester and Kerry Spokes were put in contact with Ricardo by Paul Satchell of Wonthaggi.

Satchell goes back in the Melbourne art scene, especially with printmakers, and printmaking is one of Gecko’s favourite art forms.

“We have had Geoffrey’s works in our most recent The Gathering winter exhibition and will continue to stock his prints in our stockroom,” Lester said.

Ricardo hails from the Melbourne suburb of Brooklyn.