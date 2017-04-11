Pro surfers to compete at Phillip Island

BASS Coast Shire Council have committed to professional surfing with the announcement of the Phillip Island Pro QS1000 event on local shores this October.

To be held from October 27 to 31 on Phillip Island, the event will feature a 1000 rated World Surf League Qualifying Series event alongside a State Junior Event and Indigenous Invitational.

Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson is excited to bring the Qualifying Series event back to Victoria.

“I am thrilled that Surfing Victoria, the Bass Coast Shire and World Surf League are able to bring a Qualifying Series back to Victoria and particularly to Phillip Island, which has some of the best waves in the state,” he said.

“The Qualifying Series is the stepping stone to the World Tour and provides junior surfers with some great experience against older surfers.”

Bass Coast mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield mirrors the excitement, commenting on the suitability of hosting the event in Bass Coast.

“Bring surrounded by some of the best surf in Australia means that many of the athletes we produce are surfers,” she said.

“By hosting this event, we are both validating the dream to our young surfers to strive to be their best and providing a development pathway for them by establishing a connection between our local grassroots events and clubs, and professional competitions.”

The primary location for the event will be the world class beach break Cape Woolamai, with back up options being Flynns Reef, Penguin Parade, Right Point, Smiths Beach and Surfies Point.

“World Surf League is thrilled with the announcement of a new combined men’s and women’s QS1000 event on Phillip Island,” World Surf League Australia regional manager Will Hayden-Smith said.

“We’d like to thank Surfing Victoria for its commitment to giving surfers in their state opportunities to pursue the professional surfing pathway. We’d also like to thank the Bass Coast Shire for its support and we can’t wait to see the WSL Qualifying Series return to the idyllic coastline of Phillip Island.”

Entries for the event will open via worldsurfleague.com in April, 2017.

The Phillip Island Pro QS1000 is presented by the Bass Coast Shire and State Government, and supported by Surfing Victoria, HIF Australia and Coastalwatch.

More information on the World Surf League can be found at www.worldsurfleague.com.