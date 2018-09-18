Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 | Posted by

Prospect of new councillor is real

RATEPAYERS in Leongatha and Mirboo North may have a new shire councillor after the state election in November.
South Gippsland Shire Cr Meg Edwards’ preselection as a Liberal candidate for Eastern Victoria Region in the Legislative Council will result in a councillor vacancy if she’s elected.
The Victorian Electoral Commission said a countback will be held, based on candidates for Cr Edwards’ Tarwin Valley Ward at the 2016 election.
“In a countback, votes for the vacating councillor from the last election are redistributed to unsuccessful candidates according to the voters’ preferences,” a commission spokesperson said.
“A candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the votes is declared elected. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the candidate with the least votes is excluded and their votes are also redistributed. This process continues until a candidate can be declared elected.”
Unsuccessful candidates for the ward at the 2016 election included then incumbent councillors Jim Fawcett and Nigel Hutchinson-Brooks, who received 712 and 558 first preference votes respectively.
Another candidate, Graeme Winkler received 530 votes. They were the candidates to poll the most votes after current councillors Maxine Kiel, Don Hill and Edwards were elected.
The 2018 Victorian State election will be on 24 November 2018.

May leave council: Cr Meg Edwards will leave South Gippsland Shire Council if she is elected to State Parliament in November.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25831

Posted by on Sep 18 2018.

