Posted by brad

Protesters mourn ‘death ‘

Mourning the ‘death of democracy’ were John McCombe, Cheryl Denman, Lindsay Love, dismissed councillor Steve Finlay, Gus Blaauw, Marie Gerrard-Staton and Kathleen Murphy.

PROTESTERS wore black arm bands to last week’s South Gippsland Shire Council meeting to signify the “death of democracy”, they said, after council was sacked.

They included dismissed councillor Steven Finlay, along with members of South Gippsland Action Group and South Gippsland Rates Challengers, who had demanded council waive rates for people facing financial hardship.

They sat in the gallery as administrator Julie Eisenbise conducted her first meeting.