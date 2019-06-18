Posted by brad

Punching for gold

Charles Joma has been getting into perfect fighting shape in his Brisbane training camp.

TEENAGE boxer Charles Joma will take a step closer to fighting at the Olympics when he contests the national championships in Melbourne in two days time.

Fighting in the Welterweight division, Charles has never won an Australian title at the elite level, although he has taken a Victorian state belt.

The 19-year-old Wonthaggi fighter is trained by Scott Williamson at the Bass Coast Boxing and Fitness club and sites this as being key to his speedy development.

“Scott is a really good trainer and he’s on my arse a bit, which is good because it keeps you working,” he said.

“I’m going on my fifth year boxing and the guys I’m fighting now have been doing it a lot longer, so the fact I’ve caught up to them is a good sign.”

While his quick rise to the top national level says a lot about him, Charles’ resume also speaks for itself.

Among his many achievements are an elite state championship, a national U19 title and a gold medal from the Arafura Games, an international event, in Darwin.

If Charles can win at the nationals, he will give himself a great opportunity of being selected for the next Olympic Games,

an achievement which has long been an aspiration.

“My goal is to win the Australian title and get the medal, and then later this year there’s the Olympic qualifiers. It would be amazing if I could qualify,” Charles said.

“After that, hopefully world titles in at least two weight classes.”

Big dreams for a 19-year-old but not unrealistic according to Coach Scott Williamson.

“He can get to the top, he definitely has the skill and trains twice a day so he’s got the dedication,” Scott said.

“We have to take it one step at a time and he’s still learning, but he’s got so much potential.”

Charles and Scott have just arrived back from a training camp in Brisbane, with Charles in prime form and shape to take on the nation’s best.

They will be raring to go when the first bell rings on Thursday.