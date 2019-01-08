Punters have a picnic

THE weather during the Woolamai Picnic Races on Saturday was a welcome reprieve after Friday’s scorching heat, leaving punters relaxed to enjoy a spectacular day of horse racing.

Woolamai & District Racing Clubs Incorporated secretary Bev Carmichael said it was fantastic to see the more than 2500 punters turnout for the day.

“It’s a really good turnout of mainly holiday makers and families who know the kids will be entertained with a range of activities ,” she said.

“A few groups have booked in but it’s just been fantastic to see so many people come and enjoy themselves.

Horse owner and trainer Mick Bell has coming down from Cranbourne since 1983 to the Woolamai Races said he really loves to race his horses to regional races like this one.

Mr Bell’s horse, Celestial Sky won the Happy New Year Open Trophy Race Handicap of 2008m at Saturday’s race.

“For me it is about getting involved with the grassroots racing community. Look around, you will see hundreds of kids here and they are the future of our industry,” he said.

“At the moment I have Jungle Edge racing at Randwick which is an amazing horse but Celestial Sky has done us well today. Victoria has a really fantastic picnic race circuit.

“He (Celestial Sky) does not like a hard track and he would definitely let you know if it was. The volunteers at Woolamai race track have done a terrific job maintaining the turf.”

The sentiments on a quality Woolamai race track were echoed by winning jockey and owner Debbie Waymouth who ran Sally Sells Shells to win the Stezza Bezza Cup Trophy.

She said the Woolamai Racing Club was to be congratulated for an exceptionally turf considering the challenges to maintaining the track through extreme heat.