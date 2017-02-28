Quality homes built by locals

SOUTH Gippsland Homes strives to make the big step of building your new home as easy as possible.

Based in Leongatha, South Gippsland Homes offers 30 standard designs as a starting to point to help its clients choose and modify their new home.

South Gippsland Homes focuses on using local trade, employing local contractors and supply companies.

Local builders Steve Vuillermin and Brent Casbolt are the directors behind South Gippsland Homes, and each have 30 years of experience and local knowledge.

Tyrone Zukovskis is the manager of South Gippsland Homes with a sales background from a local supply company.

South Gippsland Homes prides itself on quality and honesty, and provides helpful advice to its clients throughout the building process.

The builders are willing to visit blocks of land with potential clients to discuss build costs and offer feedback.

Clients then move on to the showroom, where a range of standard household products are on display, giving clients a visual of their interior and allowing them to develop a concept that reflects their needs.

“We have interior designer Deanne Staley working with us. People can come in and have half a day to discuss the interior of their new home with her and design a plan to get the ball rolling,” Tyrone said.

South Gippsland Homes’ extends its services from Yarram to Nyora and includes Phillip Island.