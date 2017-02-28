Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Quality homes built by locals

SOUTH Gippsland Homes strives to make the big step of building your new home as easy as possible.
Based in Leongatha, South Gippsland Homes offers 30 standard designs as a starting to point to help its clients choose and modify their new home.
South Gippsland Homes focuses on using local trade, employing local contractors and supply companies.
Local builders Steve Vuillermin and Brent Casbolt are the directors behind South Gippsland Homes, and each have 30 years of experience and local knowledge.
Tyrone Zukovskis is the manager of South Gippsland Homes with a sales background from a local supply company.
South Gippsland Homes prides itself on quality and honesty, and provides helpful advice to its clients throughout the building process.
The builders are willing to visit blocks of land with potential clients to discuss build costs and offer feedback.
Clients then move on to the showroom, where a range of standard household products are on display, giving clients a visual of their interior and allowing them to develop a concept that reflects their needs.
“We have interior designer Deanne Staley working with us. People can come in and have half a day to discuss the interior of their new home with her and design a plan to get the ball rolling,” Tyrone said.
South Gippsland Homes’ extends its services from Yarram to Nyora and includes Phillip Island.

Plenty of choice: South Gippsland Homes manager Tyrone Zukovskis welcomes customers to inspect the company’s showroom in Leongatha. With 30 standard designs and all household products available for viewing in-house, South Gippsland Homes makes building your new home easy.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20786

Posted by on Feb 28 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added