Queen picks our John

John and Diana Fleming have long been part of the Wonthaggi community.

JOHN Fleming still remembers the warm welcome he received when he moved to Wonthaggi.

The friendliness of locals shown towards this man from the Melbourne suburb of Doncaster may well have led to Mr Fleming being recognised in this week’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The Inverloch resident received a Medal of The Order of Australian in the General Division for his service to the community of Wonthaggi.

“In Melbourne, apart from relatives, if I knew 50 people, I was doing quite well but since I came down here, I know 5000 people,” he said.

His reaction to his OAM?

“Quite humbled. I never even thought about it.

“You do not do these things for the gongs. You do it because you want to. You do it for the community.”

From being mayor of the Borough of Wonthaggi, to a charter member of the Wonthaggi Lions Club and a CFA member of 58 years, Mr Fleming has been as much a part of the fabric of Wonthaggi as black coal.

He’s been a justice of the peace since 1977, State Coal Mine volunteer since 1988, a former committee member of Wonthaggi Business and Tourism Association, a founding board member of Bass Coast Community Foundation and a member of Bass Coast Football Tribunal.

Mr Fleming served on council from 1968-1979, was a founding director of the Wonthaggi Sewage Authority, and has received a citizen of the year award from Rotary and a community service award from Bass Coast Shire Council.

He was a volunteer magistrate for eight years and served as a volunteer mentor with the L2P driver training program. Mr Fleming’s lost count of the number of teenagers he has helped teach to drive.

He was a member of the CFA for 58 years, serving with the Glen Alvie Rural Fire Brigade and Wonthaggi Urban Fire Brigade.

He has helped fight hundreds of fires in Victoria and in Queensland, and only joined the CFA after seeing a volunteer firefighter by himself in the truck on the way to a blaze.

The CFA, he said, was worth joining because “it was developed by the community for self protection.”

The Lions recognised him with the organisation’s highest honour, a Melvin Jones Fellowship.

Council service appealed to Mr Fleming as he perceived the council of the day to be communist.

He is still proud of helping to build new senior citizens clubrooms in Wonthaggi.

Volunteering, according to Mr Fleming, is part of the Australian way of life.

“You can achieve something without having bureaucrats telling you what to do,” he said.

A mechanic and licensed plumber by trade, Mr Fleming ran Wonthaggi’s Holden dealership, John Fleming Motors, until 1975 when bowel cancer forced him to sell the business.

He paid tribute to the support of his wife Diana and daughters Fiona and Deborah. He is a grandfather of four.

Diana said, “He’s always just been interested in everybody and everything, so one thing leads to another. He was never home.”

Now he is, opposite his beloved wife in shared rooms at Inverloch’s Opal Seahaven aged care home.