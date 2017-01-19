Rabbit virus set for release

A NEW strain of rabbit haemorrhagic disease known as RHDV1 K5 or K5 will be released in several sites across South Gippsland in early 2017.

Twelve release sites within 100km of Leongatha have been chosen after a rigorous selection process, with a total of 150 release sites across the state.

Phillip Island Nature Parks environment ranger Stuart Murphy said rare plants such as Crimson Berry and many orchid species are threatened by rabbits on Phillip Island.

“Phillip Island was selected as one of the release sites of RHDV1 K5,” he said.

“Prior to the release, the rabbit population will be monitored and sampling will be undertaken to assess numbers and to check for the prevalence of other diseases.”

Agriculture Victoria’s rabbit specialist John Matthews said K5 is not a new virus, but rather a new strain of the existing virus already established and widespread in Australia.

He said the release sites were chosen after considering the area to be treated, rabbit numbers, proximity to other release sites and climatic conditions.

“The disease is transmitted by blowflies and bush flies so we aim to use the wind to aid spread. The flies land on the rabbits, pick up the virus and are then lifted by wind and dropped somewhere else in Australia,” he said.

Mr Matthews said the release of K5 is not going to be a “silver bullet” and landholders will need to continue conducting rabbit control activities.

“Landholders need to get busy, get planning and make most of once in a generation opportunity,” he said.

The new strain the virus is not expected to result in population reductions like those seen in 1996-97 when calicivirus first arrived in Victoria.

“A high percentage of rabbits are resistant or immune to calicivirus. It (K5) will work and we will see an impact of 10 to 40 per cent population reduction,” Mr Matthews said.

“From recent monitoring in Victoria, some rabbit numbers at our long term trials are up and some are fairly static.

“What has been recorded recently is the majority of females monitored are both lactating and pregnant. It is likely we are going to have at least another three generations of rabbits prior to the release.

“Ideally we want to release the disease into a population that has no kittens at all.”

The Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources is currently doing a lot of monitoring and virus profiling so it can truly measure the impact of K5 once it is released.

Mr Matthews said K5 was selected because it may overcome the protective effects of a benign calicivirus which naturally occurs within Australia’s rabbit population.

“K5 has the potential to kill more rabbits and provide for a faster death than the current strain of RHDV,” he said.

There is a vaccine available to protect pet, meat and research rabbits from K5.