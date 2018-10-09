Race into KernART Prize

AFTER a successful art show last year, the KernART Prize is on again at the Kernot Community Hall on the Melbourne Cup weekend.

The judge this year is well known artist, sculptor and print maker Susan Hall and there is a total prize pool of $2500 available.

Open to artists of all abilities, the prize aims to bring together a community of art-loving and art-starting people from across, the Bass Coast, South Gippsland and beyond.

KernART is working with Bass Coast Health (BCH) to raise funds for the children of people with mental health issues.

Profits raised by the art show will enable BCH to provide these local children with what they need to live a happier life supported by their peer groups, whether it be through sporting activities, arts and crafts or music.

Entries can be made online at www.KernARTprize.com and all mediums are encouraged including paintings, original prints, sculpture and photography. See our website for entry details and conditions.

There will be a ‘dress to impress’ grand opening on Friday, November 2, from 7pm to 9pm. Food and drink supplied.

Entry is $20 per person with free entry to exhibiting artists.

The art show will be open to the public for a gold coin donation on Saturday, November 3, 10am to 3pm and Sunday, November 4, 10am to 3pm at the Kernot Community Hall, 1060 Loch-Kernot Rd, Kernot.

For enquiries phone Janice Orchard on 0419 301 363.