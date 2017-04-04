Posted by brad

Racing benefits hospitals

THE weather might have been miserable but the punters were red hot at the recent Stony Creek Publicans Day, Monday, March 27.

Eleven local pubs and venues participated in the Race Clubs Punting Competition, a friendly but competitive day, to determine which pub has the most astute punters.

Last year’s winners, the Royal Standard Hotel at Toora, started off well again, but it was the Commercial Hotel at Mirboo North that sprinted to the lead, snagging an early trifecta and collecting on the first two local races.

It must have been something to do with the bright Hawaiian shirt uniforms they were all wearing.

With the local Stony Creek meeting being abandoned due the high winds, the punting attention turned to the New South Wales meeting at Ballina. This was a true test of punting knowledge as the form had to be studied closely as nobody really knew much about the track or the horses.

That didn’t stop the winners though, and all pubs found form with winners, quinellas and trifectas on the Ballina meeting.

Through all of this, Mirboo North still had the lead heading into the final race of the competition, Ballina Race 4.

Each pub had $80 to spend on this race and strategies were varied. The Cavity in Venus Bay plonked all of theirs on Puff’s Girl, which would have guaranteed them the competition win. Puff’s Girl jumped straight to the lead and led all the way down the straight, but the field was rapidly closing as the finish post approached.

There was high excitement in the bookies ring as the punters were cheering home the result. Puff’s Girl was beaten in a photo finish by Hydrazine, which was backed each way by the Esplanade Hotel in Inverloch, and this moved them just past Mirboo North to claim the trophy as the best punting pub in the area.

It was a terrific event despite the challenges of the day and the Stony Creek Racing Club would like to thank all pubs involved for their support and generosity.

The money won has been divided up between the hospitals in Leongatha and Foster, with each hospital receiving a cheque for $625.

South Gippsland Hospital will put its funds towards a patient alarm mat and Gippsland Southern Health Service is planning to buy a Roho cushion to relieve pressure on patients to help prevent ulcers.