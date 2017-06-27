Rail ideas steam ahead

THE Korumburra Railway Station is in the process of being restored and revitalised.

It will eventually be open for local communities to use.

The Korumburra Railway Station Project working group has been researching and brainstorming possibilities for the building’s possible future use.

Group members handed these to VicTrack, the State Government agency responsible for rail infrastructure, last Wednesday.

The group is aiming to turn the building into a community based centre, with spaces for artists work and offer community sessions.

The group hopes to build a commercial kitchen that can be used for training people in hospitality and also used for functions such as local food producers showcasing their food.

Since last year, South Gippsland Shire Council has been engaging with the community about the building’s future.

VicTrack has been working with council to identify alternative uses for the rail land and buildings between Leongatha and Nyora to support community activities, including new tourism and a proposed new rail trail.

“This is a demonstration of a local community pulling together and turning something they wanted nine years ago into a reality,” group member David Rasmus said.

“It is a very much positive council, community and VicTrack partnership,” South Gippsland Shire Council officer Barbara Look said.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for Korumburra.”

Station project member Shirley Arestia said people have been wrongly concerned the station was being demolished.

“It’s actually just being rebuilt to be safe. VicTrack has stepped in on their own accord to carry out renovations,” she said.

Walls are being pulled down and will be rebuilt. Leaking roofs, guttering and pipes will be fixed.

Works are expected to take approximately five weeks.

“Disappointingly though, we have had some damage done since the works started and some significant windows have been broken,” Ms Arestia said.

“The internal cupboard, which is the big feature of the main room, has had glass damaged.

“We’d really like the community to step up and be aware that the station is there and if there is any suspicious activity, they should contact the police.”