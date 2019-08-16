Friday, August 16th, 2019 | Posted by

Rail trail now closer

A family enjoys the Great Southern Rail Trail.

THE extension of the Great Southern Rail Trail from Leongatha to Korumburra is closer to becoming a reality.

So is the redevelopment of the Leongatha rail yards and also the rail yards at Korumburra.

South Gippsland Shire Council has just announced it has secured a lease of the Leongatha to Nyora rail corridor from the State Government agency, VicTrack.

This gives council use of the former rail corridor to make these projects happen.

The lease supersedes the Heads of Agreement document council and VicTrack signed in early February this year.

The lease tenure is for 18 years.

“Securing a lease with VicTrack for the rail corridor from Leongatha to Nyora is a fundamental step in the right direction,” council administrator Julie Eisenbise said.

“Extensions to the Great Southern Rail Trail will open up new economic opportunities for South Gippsland and result in a tourism asset of national significance. 

“We will now pursue grant funding opportunities to help realise council’s vision.

“In addition to the economic and tourism benefits, a connection between Leongatha and Korumburra will provide new travel options for locals living in the two largest towns in the municipality.”

