Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Rail yards review plea

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has been urged to modify its proposed design for the Leongatha rail yards.

Leongatha Rotary Club and Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry have asked council to relocate a traffic school and also include more parking within the site.

Council is proposing to transform the disheveled land between Bair and Long streets into a park for the community to enjoy.

Council proposed to build the school near the Bair Street bridge, but Rotary wants it closer to the station area, closer to parking and toilets.

Rotary’s Ross Garner told council last Wednesday, “Our view is that this be done in undue haste.”

Mr Garner said the traffic school would teach children road safety and pedestrian skills. The school was suggested by Rotary.

Chamber president Brenton Williams said an extra 80 carparks – including six long vehicle bays – could be created by removing the mound now used for parking next to Apex Park and lopping cypress trees near Long Street.

Cr Meg Edwards told council, “We talk about working with our community and this is a once in a 20 year opportunity to get it right.”

A final master plan for the site could come before council for possible adoption in December.

Fresh idea: from left, Leongatha Rotary Club’s Ross Garner and Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Brenton Williams with their plan for the Leongatha rail yards.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23310

Posted by on Nov 21 2017. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added