Rail yards review plea

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has been urged to modify its proposed design for the Leongatha rail yards.

Leongatha Rotary Club and Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry have asked council to relocate a traffic school and also include more parking within the site.

Council is proposing to transform the disheveled land between Bair and Long streets into a park for the community to enjoy.

Council proposed to build the school near the Bair Street bridge, but Rotary wants it closer to the station area, closer to parking and toilets.

Rotary’s Ross Garner told council last Wednesday, “Our view is that this be done in undue haste.”

Mr Garner said the traffic school would teach children road safety and pedestrian skills. The school was suggested by Rotary.

Chamber president Brenton Williams said an extra 80 carparks – including six long vehicle bays – could be created by removing the mound now used for parking next to Apex Park and lopping cypress trees near Long Street.

Cr Meg Edwards told council, “We talk about working with our community and this is a once in a 20 year opportunity to get it right.”

A final master plan for the site could come before council for possible adoption in December.