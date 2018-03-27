Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 | Posted by

Rain falls on market

DESPITE the wind and rain, dedicated market-goers and community members visited the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday.
People enjoyed fresh food and locally grown produce, as well as handmade items and entertainment.
“The day was quiet due to the rain but we’re looking to encourage people to support our local producers and the cold weather is the best time to go to a market,” organiser Tracel Devereux said.
“We’re looking forward to moving into the winter season and encouraging people to make the most of it by buying from the best producers and rugging up to enjoy it.”

Good day: Leongatha’s Kannika Dowling sold plenty of quality plants and garlic at the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday.

