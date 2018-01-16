Rain forces players off the field

NO A1 games were played to completion this week due to heavy rainfall.

While Town and Kilcunda Bass abandoned their match from the beginning, the rest of the teams made an attempt at play.

Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club almost finished the game against OMK.

Batting first, a 78 run stint from Sam Huitema put the Workers on the path to victory. Ryan Thomas followed on with 60 runs.

OMK bowlers Peter Dell and Daniel Mock took out two wickets each, but the Workers pushed through and made 7/245.

OMK looked competitive with Mock and Jason Wilson making 51 and 56 runs respectively, but only made 5/160 when the game was abandoned.

Workers bowler Zane Macdermid kept the pressure on and took 4/42.

Korumburra and Glen Alvie called off their match after 11 overs.

Prior to abandoning the match, Korumburra batsmen Shane Dole and Matthew Houston had made 32 and 21 not out respectively.

Glen Alvie bowlers Daniel Diwell and Jordan Smith each took one wicket.

Inverloch made it halfway through the innings against Phillip Island before play was abandoned.

Brett Debono opened the innings well with 26 runs. Phillip Island bowlers Simon Kirton and Jona Watts took two wickets each.

Inverloch had accumulated 5/61 before they had to leave the field.

Two games were completed in A2.

In an upset, bottom of the ladder Foster rose up to defeat the Wonthaggi Miners.

Miners’ opening partnership Cameron Thomas and Blake Andrighetto had a strong start, making 45 and 54 runs respectively.

However, Foster bowlers Daniel O’Keefe and Graeme Watkins kicked it into gear and took three wickets each, making sure no more damage could be done.

Miners were all out for 164.

A 60 run haul from Foster’s Mitchell Jones drove the team home. Murray Lynch followed on with 42 runs.

Miners’ bowler Jonothan Rumbold tried to slow the opposition by taking 4/37, but Foster edged them out.

Foster won the day 8/166.

Koonwarra/LRSL also edged out MDU.

Batsman Troy Sinclair drove the team to victory with a 31 run haul.

Thomas Elliott was Koonwarra/LRSL’s top bowler, taking 3/20.

MDU finished its innings 9/119.

Koonwarra/LRSL’s Ben Perry followed suit, top scoring with 31 runs.

MDU’S Craig Hoober caused havoc, claiming 4/17. However, Koonwarra/LRSL made it through with 7/122.

Imperials and Poowong Loch called off their match before play started.

Nerrena had the bye.