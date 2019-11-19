Ram raid at Mirboo North



CRASH BANG: Thieves smashed their way through the front of the hardware store using a stolen vehicle.

Matt Dunn

IT happened in no time at all: one minute and 28 seconds to be exact.

The thieves who ram raided the Mirboo North hardware store early last Wednesday knew exactly what they were after.

It seems clear they had already been through the shop in daylight hours, identifying the outlet’s most sellable items.

Shop owner Helen Davey was stoical, if somewhat shaken, by the brazen theft.

But there has been one positive: “The police have been great. You couldn’t fault a single thing. Realistically, though there isn’t enough police.”

Wonthaggi CIU’s Detective Senior Constable Peter Johnston said the crime was executed by crims driving a stolen vehicle.

The 2008 Volvo was pinched from Wonthaggi on November 5 and police believe it was used in a burglary at the Yarragon Cricket Club late last Tuesday.

Some hours later, at about 2.45am on Wednesday, the thieves tried unsuccessfully to rob the Mirboo North BP service station.

They then turned their attention to the hardware store, crashing through a glass door and stealing $1400 worth of power tools.

They left behind bolt cutters used in the attempted break in at the service station.

The car was later found alight in plantation forest at Morwell.

Aware that there had been an attempted break-in at the petrol station, the station’s manager came down to check out the damage. Scouting around, he noticing the missing door on the hardware store and called police.

No police were present at the Mirboo North station, with roving officers eventually arriving from Inverloch.

While there are police officer stationed in the Latrobe Valley who could have responded quicker, Mirboo North is on the edge of the Bass Coast Police Service area, which stretches all the way to Phillip Island.

Mrs Davey said she couldn’t believe the damage done in the name of a $1400 worth of power tools, which would probably be sold on the black market for something closer to $500.

“It’s ridiculous to think they would do this. It’s rattling,” she said.