Rare Ducati stolen by opportunistic thief
A RARE Ducati vehicle was stolen on Grantville-Glen Alvie Road in Glen Alvie on February 25.
The extremely unlucky owner of the motorcycle ran out of fuel whist travelling.
While the owner attended a nearby petrol station, an opportunistic thief has made off with the bike.
As it was secured with a steering lock police believe that offenders may have towed the bike away on a trailer.
The bike is extremely valuable and rare.
If you have seen this motorcycle or have any information as to its whereabouts please contact Wonthaggi Police on 5671 4100.
Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20874
