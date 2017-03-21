Rare Ducati stolen by opportunistic thief

A RARE Ducati vehicle was stolen on Grantville-Glen Alvie Road in Glen Alvie on February 25.

The extremely unlucky owner of the motorcycle ran out of fuel whist travelling.

While the owner attended a nearby petrol station, an opportunistic thief has made off with the bike.

As it was secured with a steering lock police believe that offenders may have towed the bike away on a trailer.

The bike is extremely valuable and rare.

If you have seen this motorcycle or have any information as to its whereabouts please contact Wonthaggi Police on 5671 4100.