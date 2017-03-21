Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Rare Ducati stolen by opportunistic thief

A RARE Ducati vehicle was stolen on Grantville-Glen Alvie Road in Glen Alvie on February 25.

The extremely unlucky owner of the motorcycle ran out of fuel whist travelling.

While the owner attended a nearby petrol station, an opportunistic thief has made off with the bike.

As it was secured with a steering lock police believe that offenders may have towed the bike away on a trailer.

The bike is extremely valuable and rare.

If you have seen this motorcycle or have any information as to its whereabouts please contact Wonthaggi Police on 5671 4100.

Rare and valuable: if anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of the motorcycle please contact police.

