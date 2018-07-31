Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 | Posted by

Re-badged dance eisteddfod booked out

YOUNG dancers from across Victoria are set to wow audiences at the ninth annual South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod, formally The Great Southern Star Eisteddfod, this weekend.
The eisteddfod will run from Friday, August 3 until Sunday, August 5 at Mesley Hall, Leongatha.
This year, there are 701 entries that will showcase creativity, talent and greatness.
“Entries closed in record time. The competition was full very quickly,” South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod president Shelley Williams said.
“We can’t make the event any bigger as we want to keep it in Leongatha.
“The committee is local and initially, the eisteddfod was designed for local dancers to have a local competition they don’t have to travel far for.”
Dancers will compete in classical ballet, hip hop, contemporary, jazz, tap, character, neo classical, and song and dance categories.
“This year we have extra troupes which will bring more people to watch,” Ms Williams said.
“Lots of the accommodation in the area is already booked out, including in Inverloch.
“People who come to town tend to shop locally and support our sponsors, which is great.”
The majority of dancers come from the wider Gippsland area and just beyond.
Parents, teachers and families can feel free to watch, with session, day and weekend passes available at the door for admission.
“I’m hoping it goes really well. Last year was very successful so I’m hoping this year is the same,” she said.

Dancers: Susan Green School of Dance students, back from left, Courtney Zuidema, Jarvis Bindloss, Yasmin Duursma, Amity Sans-Morris and front, Leila Tracey and Lily Lomax showed their talent at the South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod last year.

