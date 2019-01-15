Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 | Posted by

Record numbers at Waratah nippers

Great days: it’s a win win for everyone when the children can have a great holiday at the beach while at the same time learn how to swim, rescue and maybe help save a life one day! Pictured from left at the nipper’s program at Sandy Point are, from left, Ella Cox, Pepa Angelucci, Hazel Angelucci and Freya Burnes.

THIS year’s enrolments at Waratah Beach Surf Life Saving Club’s nippers program has swelled to 190.
The club is delighted with the season that started just after Christmas and concludes this Friday, January 18 with the annual club nipper’s carnival.
Coordinator of the program Natalie Ashdown told The Star it was tremendous to see the children returning for another year and developing their skills whilst also welcoming along new nippers.
“Apart from learning how to swim, swim with boards, practice rescue techniques and the older group learning CPR we have some other fun activities too,” Mrs Ashdown said.
“We have film nights, crazy cap days, a talk about koalas and other fun games on the beach like tunnel ball, flags, and relays to mix it up a bit if we have a cold day.”
Mrs Ashdown said the focus for the younger ones was of course having fun but on the serious side also checking for dangers in the surf and checking for response if someone is rescued and then sending for help.

