Red Sector still rocks, 30 years on

RED Sector has been rocking South Gippsland for 30 years and on Australia Day, held a celebratory gig to mark the occasion with fans.

The cover band played songs from the seventies, eighties and nineties to an appreciative crowd of 80 at the Grand Ridge Brewery, Mirboo North.

Many of the fans were Red Sector devotees and filled the dancefloor for the 40 songs performed, from the likes of covers of musicians Katy Perry and Jessie J.

Among those present on the night were two of the band’s early drummers: Peter Doyle of Mirboo North and Rod Whitfield, now a music journalist.

Red Sector members took a break in the mid nineties to raise families and moved to Melbourne, and reformed in 2008 when three original members – Luke Anthony, Andrew Clark and Barry Duvoison – returned to South Gippsland.

The group now comprises Anthony of Leongatha South on guitar, keyboard, harmonica and vocals; Clark of Koonwarra on guitar; Duvoison of Leongatha North on bass guitar and vocals; Jen Holm of Tarwin Lower on vocals and keyboard; and drummer Frank DeGennaro of Mirboo North.

Red Sector performs at the Phillip Island Moto GP each year and has also played at Crown Casino.

The band’s repertoire is diverse, covering from dance floor tunes to classic and new rock, and easy listening music.