Relax with music at Mardan South

SUPERB music performed in a beautiful setting will make for a memorable afternoon at Mardan South this Saturday, June 17.

South Gippsland musicians Christine Ross, Karen Baker and Cheryl Connor will present a memorable concert at 2pm at Scots Pioneer Church.

The concert will feature the music of Handel, Mozart, Bozza, Massenet, Harrison, Gordon Lewin and Shostakovich, among others.

“It is a very exciting program of flute and clarinet duets interspersed with trios with piano and solos for each with piano,” Christine said.

“The energy of the pieces selected should leave the audience feeling uplifted and refreshed, which is perfectly followed by afternoon tea to round off your relaxing Saturday afternoon.”

Christine and Cheryl have performed together over many years, the most auspicious occasion being with the Korumburra Primary School choir that presented to former prime minister John Howard during a visit to Korumburra.

Christine has hosted many concerts within South Gippsland since returning to the area in 2003 and Cheryl works tirelessly as a teacher, mentor, advisor and musician with musicals, choir work, accompanying and her private teaching practice.

Karen Baker studied music in high school and then went on to Latrobe University in Melbourne.

After university, she joined the Royal Australian Navy Band as a clarinetist and enjoyed many overseas trips for military tattoo ceremonies and world musical events, and visited such places as Brunei, Greece, Hawaii and Vanuatu.

She has also travelled around Australia playing and performing for schools, concerts, ship launches and other special occasions, and met such famous people as Darryl Sommers, Graham Lloyd, the King of Brunei and the King of Vanuatu.

Now a music teacher, Karen works with Christine at Newhaven College and feels privileged to find people who share her love and passion for music.

The church is located at Mardan Road. Tickets are $20 at the door.