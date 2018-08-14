Respect women, demands MP

BASS MLA Brian Paynter is shining a spotlight on men’s violence against women.

Bass Coast’s family violence incident rate is 50 percent higher than the state average.

Following the murder of Cowes mother of three Samantha Fraser, Mr Paynter spoke about the prevention of family violence in parliament. Ms Fraser was farewelled by 400 people at a funeral on Friday.

Mr Paynter said whilst he wholly endorsed the establishment of agencies like Respect Victoria and more safe houses for women, the conversation about respectful relationships needs to start much early.

“It’s 2018, and here we are talking about men’s violence against women,” he said.

“It saddens me that we are still needing to talk about basic respect for everyone in the community, and that we are still needing to talk about men’s need for self control and their tendency to take out their frustration against women.”

Mr Paynter said he has had to give his daughters unfair warnings to protect their safety.

“I am a father in a society where I have to warn my daughters to be careful where they park, to be careful catching taxis, and be careful when out at night so they don’t get their drinks spiked. We advised our youngest daughter not to go for an early morning jog; it’s too dangerous,” he said.

“I speak to my friends, and ask the ones who have sons if they have given them the same precautions. Of course, the answer is no.

“I’m actually tired of hearing it referred to as family violence. I think it covers up the real issue.”

Mr Paynter said there are small things the community could do now, but only a change of attitude will end the problem.

“We could put CCTV on the (San Remo) bridge. That could help police with tracking, but it’s not going to play a significant role in ending violence,” he said.

“A women’s refuge would be greatly beneficial in emergency situations, but most would prefer to be in their own homes.

“We need to find a new approach to address men’s attitudes and behaviours. At a young age, they reach a point in their development where they learn a sense of entitlement, which can turn into violent perpetration over time. We need to develop ways to promote a sense of equality in men.”

Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield and Mr Paynter would like to see the Together We Can initiative implemented in Bass Coast. This initiative is already used by Cardinia Shire Council.

“From what we can see from Cardinia shire, there have been some pretty good results. It is a multi faceted approach, and we’d need to do a bit more research, but it includes things like an education program,” Cr Rothfield said.

Cr Rothfield said council is encouraging more local businesses to become White Ribbon accredited. She is also working with the Phillip Island/San Remo Rotary Club to develop community initiatives to help prevent family violence.

Mr Paynter encouraged parents, sporting clubs, schools and community groups to talk about respectful relationships early.

“We need to have this conversation anywhere that there are young people forming their views on gender. We can’t be bystanders; we need to take action and call out inappropriate attitudes in the instant it occurs.”