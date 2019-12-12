Posted by brad

Rev up your Christmas and win at Autobarn Leongatha

PRESENT AWAITS: Molly Wilkinson and Peter McNiven of Leongatha Autobarn look forward to giving away this Honda CRF 50F motorbike.

HURRY in and shop in-store at Leongatha Autobarn before December 23.

Purchase any Penrite product and go in the draw. You could be the lucky winner.

Peter McNiven and the team have an awesome Christmas present that one lucky winner will take home and the prize will be drawn at noon on December 23, just in time for Christmas.

Who wouldn’t love winning a Honda CRF 50F valued at more than $2298 and ready to race, complete with official Penrite Honda racing stickers and helmet.

Be sure you like and follow Leongatha Autobarn on Facebook to see more great promotions and always check out the specials.

The Christmas catalogue is jam packed with great gift ideas for your friends and family, or it can come early for you, with great savings on now until December 24.