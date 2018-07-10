Revamp for Foster Arts Centre

THE Minister for Regional Development Jaala Pulford visited the community in Foster on Monday, July 9 to announce $50,000 for Foster Arts, Music and Drama Association to install new seating at Foster War Memorial Arts Centre, so it can continue to be an important cultural and social hub.

“The Andrews Labor Government is backing a bigger, better and more accessible arts and community theatre for Foster,” Minister for Regional Development Jaala Pulford said.

“This important grant will help breathe new life into the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre so that more people can enjoy the facility now, and well into the future.

“We know how important these upgrades are for the community and we’ve listened because locals know best.

“We’re working hand in hand with locals to build stronger regional communities.”

The current seating arrangements restrict the kind of events the theatre can hold, so the usage of the facility has reduced significantly over recent years.

With the installation of new retractable seating, the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre will be a more flexible space that can accommodate a broader range of activities that include more people in the community.

Once the improvements are complete, the 13 community groups that use the venue will be better placed to raise money from their events and more people will be able to use and enjoy the hall.

Foster War Memorial Arts Centre is the only venue of its kind within 40 kilometres which has the capacity to hold significant events and without the new tiered seating, the community would be forced to leave Foster to hold these events.

The Labor Government announced the funding from the Stronger Regional Communities Plan, which supports community-led initiatives that boost the capability and liveability of regional and rural towns.

Foster community fundraised $41,000 towards the $91,000 project.

“If the community sees a project that important they get behind it and show commitment,” South Gippsland Shire mayor Lorraine Brunt said.

“You can never underestimate the communities’ commitment and drive.

“It is just fantastic to see when they have put this much effort in.”

While in town, Ms Pulford congratulated the community on the completion of the Foster Streetscape project.

“It looks so fresh and lovely and I gather there has been a lot of effort put in from community members and businesses around the town,” she said.