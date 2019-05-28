Revolutionary return for Les Mis

WONTHAGGI’S Les Miserable hit all the right notes when it returned to the Union Community Arts Centre stage on Saturday for the 50th anniversary celebration opening night.

There was a moment of déjà vu heading back to see the show again, first staged by the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) back in 2008 and proved a sensation.

Six of the original cast returned, some even in the same role including John Black as the bishop, Andrew (Zac) McIntosh as Javert and cast members Sophie Cuttriss, Anthea Donohue, Jaz Hendry and Lindy Waldron.

Some of the same production team returned also with director Karen- Milkins-Hendry, musical director Kirk Skinner, one of the big movers and shakers wanting to share this show again with the community and set designer Tad Hendry, who again worked his magic with an amazing set, including the barricade that on reveal drew its own applause.

So theatregoers lucky enough to have seen the original may have thought restaging Les Mis could be somewhat of a gamble but when the orchestra started to play on opening night all doubts were swept away, and the audience knew this new look show was going to be something special.

The orchestra provided the rousing music with incredible force and together with some amazing voices portrayed feelings of sorrow, joy and sadness.

The well directed cast lead us through each scene and all contributed to give the audience a great performance with emotive singing and transported us back to 19th century France.

This revolutionary musical has been stirring up audiences since 1985 and 11 years after it premiered in Wonthaggi this dynamic cast has has done it again to a well deserved standing ovation from the packed out arts centre.

Winners there were many with standouts across this wonderful production led by the compelling Tom Green, Jean Valjean his singing and acting sublime, he leads us on a journey across France as he attempts to escape his criminal past and make amends with Javert on his trail, Zac again brilliant in this role with his booming vocals and moody presence.

Nearly stealing the show was Jay Nelson, as the master of the house, Thenardier with his bigger than Texas voice he nailed, the lively Master of the House song backed up by the talented Kerryn Lockhart, as his wife.

Also vying for top honours were Tom’s brother Corey Green, brilliant as Enjolras, leading the revolution while Alliza Miel’s soaring ‘On My Own’ in her role as the plucky and faithful Eponine pulled at the heartstrings.

Jade Dalton andTom Baker work well together as the lovelorn young leads Marius and Cosette, and Sage Pahos as the down- trodden Fantine, moved the audience when she sang, I Dreamed a Dream.

Young Newhaven Year 7 student Tyler Jenkins was a little pocket rocket giving a strong and convincing performance and definitely getting his share of the applause.

Others high-points were the spectacular lighting, projections and sound effects that set the scenes through out and magically turned the stage into a magnificent light show in the attack on the barricade.

The set design was impressive and costumes magnificent.

Wonthaggi’s updated ‘Les Mis’ promises a great night of musical theatre with the 40 plus cast and great orchestra set to deliver for another 10 shows May 29 to June 9. For tickets go to www.wtg.org.au See more photos at www.thestar.com.au



