Rich fronts court

JEREMY Rich will return to court in November to face drugs and firearms offences.

The evidence against the former South Gippsland Shire councillor will be laid out at a committal hearing at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

He’s facing 15 charges in total, including cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, possessing cannabis and hash oil, trafficking ecstasy, and possessing a rifle without holding a licence.

Three witnesses will be cross examined, including a botanist based in Melbourne, who will give evidence via video link.

The hearing is expected to take less than a day.

Magistrate Simon Garnett set the date at a committal mention at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court at Morwell last Thursday, attended by Mr Rich and his lawyer, Steven Pica.

Mr Rich sat in the gallery as Mr Pica discussed details of the committal hearing with the magistrate, and successfully applied to have Mr Rich’s bail varied.

Under the new bail conditions, Mr Rich is required to report to Malvern Police Station once a week (on Fridays).

The condition that he not return to the Walkerville property was deleted.

Mr Rich was not required to speak in court.

In response to questions from media outside the court, he said it was “not appropriate to comment at this time”.

His co-accused Bojan Vukovic also appeared at the Latrobe Valley Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, on 12 narcotics related charges.

The matter has been remanded to Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on August 8 for a committal mention.