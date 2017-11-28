Richmond fans turn house into Tiger shrine

IF you have travelled down Wonthaggi’s Drysdale Street lately, you’ll know the Richmond Tigers’ premiership celebrations are still in full swing.

A new coat of yellow and black paint on Linda and Andrew Hooton-Shandley’s front fence, garage and front door paid tribute to their beloved team in the lead up to the Tigers’ legendary premiership.

However, this is not the first time the house has received a celebratory makeover. Wonthaggi residents are familiar with the Hooton-Shandley household’s holiday flare, as its Christmas, Halloween and Australia Day displays often draw large crowds.

The family moved in the Drysdale Street eight years ago, which was when they began going all out with decorations. However, they’ve always enjoyed decorating at their previous homes

In the week leading up to Halloween, Linda’s daughter Jewel Massey-Chase put together a spectacular Halloween display, featuring a graveyard, dead trees, spider webs, and an array of spooky decorations.

With Halloween done and dusted, the family is now looking forward to Christmas with another display.

Andrew said during December the house is visited by 30 to 40 cars a night, seeking to check out the display. On Friday and Saturday nights, they bring out the projector and play Christmas movies for families to enjoy.

“We are quite happy for people to come in and have a look around. Even the horse and cart that goes around town during December takes people by our house,” Linda said.

Despite the giant Christmas inflatables that take up residence in the front yard throughout December, Linda said they’ve only had one incident with vandals.

Come Australia Day, the house will be decked out in Aussie themed decoration. The family also hosts a barbecue with an open invitation to the community.

For now, the house will remain yellow and black. Andrew said the front door and the garage will remain Tigers themed permanently, while the front fence will eventually be repainted to its original colour.