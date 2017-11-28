Riders rest in Foster

THE RACV Great Victorian Bike Ride is Victoria’s biggest bike riding festival.

Cyclists rolled out from Wilsons Promontory on Sunday finishing the day’s ride in Foster.

Steve Sinclair from Stony Creek is riding in the Great Victorian Bike Ride for the ninth year in a row this year.

“I really enjoyed the ride from Wilsons Promontory to Foster,” he said.

“The views were beautiful and the ride was great. Every year it’s always something different.

“The thunderstorm last night was bad, some of the other tents flooded but luckily mine didn’t.”

Cyclists travelled to Yarram on Monday morning and they will be riding to Seaspray today (Tuesday).