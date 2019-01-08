Road blitz

THE biggest road upgrade in the South Gippsland Highway’s history is well underway.

According to Vic Roads acting eastern regional director Henry Lam, the long awaited realignment of the ‘Black Spur’ between Koonwarra and Meeniyan is imminent.

Over 30 percent of the South Gippsland Highway will be rebuilt or resurfaced by mid-year,

“We’re in the middle of the biggest maintenance upgrade in the South Gippsland Highway’s history,” Mr Lam added

“People can expect to see a lot more work happening in the coming months as we enter peak road construction season.

“Keeping everyone safe on regional roads is our number one priority. We’ve just delivered significant safety upgrades on the South Gippsland Highway between Leongatha and Meeniyan, including new safety barriers that are proven to reduce the risk of people being killed and seriously injured.

“In 2018, there were 33 recorded vehicle hits on safety barriers on arterial roads in South Gippsland. That is 33 times that barriers prevented someone from leaving the road.”

A spokesperson for Vic Roads said the Major Road Projects Authority, jointly funded by the Australian and Victorian governments, is delivering a $50 million road safety improvement project on the South Gippsland Highway between Koonwarra and Meeniyan, known locally as the Black Spur.

The project will include a significant realignment of the road, two new bridges, an underpass for the Great Southern Rail Trail, upgraded intersections at Caithness Road and Minns Road and installation of safety barriers.

This year, Regional Roads Victoria will deliver the bulk of its planned maintenance program for the South Gippsland Highway, ensuring almost 60km of resurfacing and over 13km of rebuilds.

Seven additional rebuilds of the Franklin River Bridge, Pearsons Road, Barry Road and Allsops Creek Bridge are planned for this year.

Extensive improvements to school zones are also planned for the first half of 2019 with two dual-lane roundabouts scheduled for construction on Phillip Island.

“Inverloch Kongwak Primary School will receive $100,000 worth of safety improvements including warning signs, parking bays, enhanced line-marking, footpath connections and pedestrian safety training,” a spokesperson for Vic Roads added.

“Newhaven College will receive $120,000 worth of new electronic speed signs to replace the existing static school speed zone signs, making it easier for drivers to identify and slow down as they enter the school zone. These signs will be operating for the first day of term one.

“Regional Roads Victoria is in the pre-construction phase of a new $7 million dual-lane roundabout at the intersection of Woolamai Beach Road and Phillip Island Road. Major construction works are expected to commence in mid to late-2019.

“Work is also progressing on another new $8.75 million dual-lane roundabout at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Phillip Island Road. Pre-construction activities are expected to start in early 2019 with construction works to follow in late-2019 to early-2020.”