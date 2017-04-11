Roos win in stellar clash

AFTER all the off season hype about the Alberton Football Netball League’s destruction, Toora and Fish Creek put on a football display to rival the new supposed powerhouse WGFL.

With a couple of key players missing from both sides and on a balmy South Gippsland day on a pristine Toora Recreation Reserve, the game got under way at a cracking pace.

Fish Creek won the opening tap through Taylor. Ethan Park gathered the ball and sent it forward to brother Lachie, whose handball found the running man Tom Cameron and the opening goal of the match was on the board inside 30 seconds.

A very even opening term saw Toora open its account through coach Jack Weston, after he intercepted a wayward kick from Fishy backman Eade.

Small forward and onballer Smith for Fishy looked very dangerous and at the other end former Melbourne star Robertson was also looking dangerous and Fish Creek backman Hayes was in for a tough day.

Toora hit the lead at the 17 minute mark when Weston intercepted another Fish Creek kick to register his second and the teams third.

The lead wasn’t held for long however with goals to Seccull and Cooper finishing the opening term for Fish Creek and sending them to the break 5 points up.

The second quarter had Fish Creek kicking with the aid of the breeze and they looked the better of the two sides through this period; a four goal to one term had them on top at half time with Coates, Cooper, Blenkinsop and first gamer Sam McGannon all going well whist for Toora new recruits Jaroszczuk and Wells looked very good and had good support from Scarcella and Weston.

At half time, the margin was 29 points in Fish Creek’s favor and it would have been easy for the Magpies to throw in the towel.

A good old fashioned spray from the Magpie coach Weston during the long break and Toora looked very confident going into the second half and goaled inside the opening minute through Robertson to reduce the margin to inside four goals.

The Kangaroos however, are the reigning premier for good reason and they answered almost immediately through Smith and when he goaled again a few minutes later to extend the margin out the biggest of the match at 35 points, most people at the ground thought that Fishy would run away with it.

The Toora boys, however, had different ideas and with their midfield getting on top they scored the final five goals of the third quarter to reduce the margin to five points at the last change.

The final quarter was an absolute cracker with both teams giving everything they had; the wind almost unnoticeable and the sun beaming the heat was on the ball, with every contest hard fought and some great skills shown by both sides.

A tough defensive effort from both sides saw a very low scoring final quarter and it wasn’t until the nine minute mark that another of the Fishy juniors Jai Stefani found some space up forward to get a mark about 45 metres out directly in front.

His kick, under enormous pressure, was a beauty and this gave the Kangaroos some breathing space with the margin pushed out to 11 points.

Toora continued to push and a couple of missed opportunities could have produced a different outcome had they been on target.

The end result was a nine point victory to Fish Creek in what was a cracking game of football that thrilled everyone in the ground and showed that the Alberton is well and truly alive and well as far as the standard of football goes.

Best players for Fish Creek were Coates, Cooper, Blenkinsop, Smith, Taylor and Sam McGannon while for Toora Jaroszczuk, Mulholand, Weston, Wells, O’Sullivan and Jenkins were outstanding.

Goalkickers for Fish Creek were Smith 3, Cameron 2 and singles to Cooper, Coates, Buckland G.Park, Stefani and Seccull and for Toora, Robertson 4, Weston and Jaroszczuk 2 each and singles to Manders and Toner.

Next week sees Fish Creek at home to Foster in the Easter Saturday clash while Toora have the bye and a break over Easter.